Maybe there’s hope for Alison Brie yet. Last month, Deadline reported that Tatiana Maslany had been cast in the lead role of Disney+’s She-Hulk series from Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia director Kat Coiro. Notably, Marvel and Disney never confirmed the news, apparently for a good reason: the Orphan Black actress says her being in the show is “not actually a thing, unfortunately.”

Speaking to the Sudbury Star, Maslany said, “That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not — I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately. Yeah, I don’t know how these things get — I don’t know, I don’t know. You know better; I have no idea.” It could be that some i’s still have to be dotted and t’s need to be crossed before Maslany can officially talk about it, or maybe she won’t be in the show at all.

I blame Mark Ruffalo for his too-soon congratulations.

One bit of news that has been confirmed, however, is Maslany (and Better Call Saul favorite Rhea Seehorn!) lending her voice to CBS All Access’ The Harper House, an animated series from China, IL creator Brad Neely. “I play a little oddball called Ollie, who’s the daughter of this family and her brain operates on a very different plane,” she said. “It’s for adults, for sure.” Sure beats having to wear green paint (or this) every day.

