Tawny Newsome is no stranger to holding her own alongside high-profile (and extremely funny) co-stars like Hank Azaria (in Brockmire) and, now, the likes of Steve Carell and John Malkovich. Her latest gig happens to be Netflix’s Space Force, the much-anticipated reteaming of The Office‘s Carell and creator Greg Daniels that is nearly upon us. The show launches on May 29 and features Tawny as Angela Ali, a helicopter pilot for the fifth branch of the U.S. Armed Services. Let’s just say (without giving too much away) that both Angela and the actress who plays her, who’s steadily becoming a comedic force in her own right, are ready for liftoff.

Tawny recently took some time to participate in our vaunted twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Oh damn, the second we are allowed in a bar again, I’m going straight back to my Midwest college roots and doing a bourbon neat with a just-below-room-temp Miller High Life.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Jaboukie!

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

The last episode of Homeland. I can’t bring myself to watch it. I need to believe Carrie and Saul are still out there, running around, doing spy stuff, and falling for the wrong lovers. I need to!

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

If it’s natural causes, I want something fancy like a pâté and a crisp white wine. (She died how she lived.) Freak accident? Gimme everything from Taco Bell. (Life is chaos and death should be a party.) If I’m murdered, a big cajun-style crab boil. (You wanna kill me, you’re gonna have to deal with a nasty ocean mess.)

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Outbound Collective for adventure planning, Minimalist Baker for recipes.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

This is a wild one but, right now, it’s “Hold the Line” by Toto. I’ve been playing a lot of drums lately (hell yeah, quarantine). This is a nice, quick one to practice to.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Get a full-length mirror, you absolute clown.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

The chords to Chaka Kahn’s “Ain’t Nobody.”

9. Dogs or cats?

Cat if it’s mine. Dog if it’s someone else’s.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Stevie Wonder at United Center. Songs in the Key of Life. He did the album front to back. It was transcendent.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?