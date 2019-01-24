Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Thursday, Netflix quietly released a four-part true crime docuseries, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, about the serial killer who was responsible for assaulting and murdering at least 30 young women and girls during the 1970s, and possibly earlier. One of Bundy’s survivors went on record for the series, describing her abduction in which she says he posed as a police officer — although she first sensed something was amiss when she thought she smelled alcohol on his breath.

“But that was when he just promptly pulled out his wallet and showed me a badge, and I went, ‘Oh, okay,'” Bundy’s victim recalled, noting that she also thought it was odd that he drove a Volkswagen Bug, but initially chalked it off as him being undercover. Bundy’s motive quickly became clear, however, once she got into his vehicle and he pulled down a side street, parked the car, and slipped a handcuff onto one of her wrists:

“I had never been so frightened in my entire life. And I know this is cliche, but my whole life went before my eyes. I thought, ‘My God, my parents are never going to know what happened to me.’ The next think I knew he had pulled out a gun and said, ‘I’ll blow your head off.’ I just thought, ‘Go ahead. Just go ahead. Do it. Just kill me now.’”

All four episodes of Conversation with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes became available for Netflix streaming on January 24.