Flyin’ Ted Cruz might be having a career-worst day, but The Daily Show is here with a warm welcome party as he returns from Cancun. Is this the world’s shortest-ever leisure trip to Mexico? Perhaps. ABC News’ Peter Alexander reports that Cruz bought his ticket back to Houston at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, which means that he definitely spent less than 24 hours on his sunny vacation as intended. That points to some hefty damage control hopes from the not-Zodiac Killer, who angered constituents (and the U.S. public at large) when he decided to abandon millions of Texans without power, heat, or water.

People are literally freezing to death, and even The View‘s MAGA diehard, Meghan McCain, has turned against Ted (referring to him as a modern-day Marie Antoinette), but The Daily Show is here for him. They’re fact-checking his self-professed work ethic with his own quotes, and it ain’t pretty (for Ted, anyway).

.@tedcruz welcome back to the US, found these while you were gone pic.twitter.com/kb1TKs1JhP — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 18, 2021

“It’s crazy that we’d be taking a recess,” Cruz once said while complaining that the Senate shouldn’t take days off. “Let’s not take any recesses. Let’s work every day. Let’s work weekends. Let’s work until we get the job done.”

That’s only the beginning of damning words for the lawmaker who hightailed it out of his state while his former senatorial rival, Beto O’Rourke, blasted Cruz (who he called a seditionist) for fleeing to 80-degree Cancun “when people are literally freezing to death in the state that he’s elected to represent and serve.”

Yes, it’s true that the U.S. Senate has been in recess since last Saturday, yet that doesn’t mean that Ted’s off duty, especially when his home state is dealing with an emergency, and the death toll is climbing. “Apparently, a game of pool is a higher priority to this president than to go to see the humanitarian crisis he’s created,” as Cruz once accused Obama. Yet Cruz decided that his (admitted) impromptu vacation during his state’s own crisis was a great time to get away. Once again, Ted Cruz is owning himself.