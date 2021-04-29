There are a lot of good reasons to not like Texas senator Ted Cruz. He abandoned his state during a historic winter storm for sunny Cancun. He is not good at his job. He thinks passing gun control laws will make things “worse.” His Simpsons impressions are… yeesh. Here’s a new one: Ted Cruz is a “[blank] isn’t as good as it used to be” guy.

Cruz recently picked a fight with The Daily Show‘s Twitter account over a segment in which host Trevor Noah discussed Texas picking up some congressional seats, while states like California and New York lost them. “Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are. Doesn’t understand why people like freedom. Also predicts the Biden years will be the Great Depression,” Cruz tweeted, to which The Daily Show replied, “Not sure I’d be using the words ‘fleeing’ and ‘Texas’ in the same sentence, Senator Cancun.”

Cruz wrote that he wears “your scorn with pride” (that explains a lot, actually), adding, “I remember when the Daily Show was funny.” That’s when the former-The Daily Show host Jon Stewart got involved. “Ummm…you remember last night?? Bravo,” he tweeted.

Ummm…you remember last night?? Bravo. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 28, 2021

Cruz would have responded, but he was busy thinking of other things.