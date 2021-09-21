The Emmys were good to Ted Lasso, everyone’s favorite nice (but not only nice) show about a chipper (but also wounded) football (which is to say soccer) coach. The Apple TV+ comedy-drama picked up four trophies, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and awards for star Jason Sudeikis (who roasted his old SNL boss Lorne Michaels) and supporting players Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein (who is not CGI). And after wards they all left the happening that presenter Seth Rogen called “insane” for being held during a pandemic, and had their own private, very Ted Lasso-y party.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s revelers held a strictly “friends and family”-style soiree, located at the Tower Bar in Sunset Tower, a hotel where many Emmys guests stayed, including much of the largely foreign Ted Lasso cast. There were Ted’s famous biscuits. There was celebrating Sudeikis’ birthday, which was the day before. And there was karaoke.

Karaoke at the Ted Lasso afterparty AND Brendan Hunt changing into his Beard After Dark attire 🥲 pic.twitter.com/j1ez0h4TCs — Nicole Gallucci (@nicolemichele5) September 20, 2021

It was during a performance of The Walker Brothers’ “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine (Anymore)” that Brendan Hunt, who plays Ted’s longtime assistant Coach Beard, swapped out of his fineries and into his character’s after dark get-up, including an orange Adidas track jacket and those sparkly, striped trousers he wore on the previous week’s episode.

Brendan Hunt going full Coach Beard at the Ted Lasso after party.😂 https://t.co/QbAjo5Nzdq — Carl Hancock 🚀🇨🇷 (@carlhancock) September 20, 2021

They weren’t just celebrating a strong showing at a big awards show. The group were also celebrating being once again in the same time zone. They even all (or mostly) stayed at the same hotel.

“It is a real family feel on the show and I know that every single show says that and fair enough, but [it’s true for us]. Being able to be together feels very special,” Phil Dunster, who plays striker Jamie Tartt, told THR. “Particularly after the year that we’ve had. It’s very difficult feeling separate but we all text each other all the time. Being together [here in L.A.], we plan on celebrating, sitting by the pool and drinking lots.”

(Via THR)