Did Donald Glover Attend The Emmys As Teddy Perkins From ‘Atlanta’?

09.17.18

FX

Atlanta star Donald Glover may not have won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2018 Emmys (the award went to Barry‘s Bill Hader), but he still won the night. That’s because he may have come to the ceremony dressed as Teddy Perkins, the Michael Jackson-esque character at the center of one of the best episodes of television in 2018. There’s still some question about whether it was actually Glover — this feels like something his co-star Lakeith Stanfield would do — but whoever, he looked great. And terrifying.

NBC

Teddy even got to congratulate Hader.

