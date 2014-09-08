Ten Years After The Finale, What Is The Legacy Of ‘The Drew Carey Show’?

The Drew Carey Show ran for nine seasons, from 1995 to 2004, during the same years that Friends ran on NBC. It always lived in the shadows of better, more popular sitcoms, like Frasier, The Simpsons, Everybody Loves Raymond, Seinfeld and even Spin City. That’s part of the reason that, despite being one of the longest running series of the 90s, it’s not particularly well remembered.
It wasn’t a particularly original or innovative series, either. The writers’ room from that sitcom has not been hugely influential. In fact, of all the writers on the show, the only one you’re likely to recognize is Paul Lieberstein, who played Toby on The Office and was the showrunner during its bad, later seasons. Besides Carey, the most prolific writers on the show have done very little since Drew Carey ended its run. The co-creator/head writer, Bruce Helford, is best known since for creating Charlie Sheen’s Anger Management, and another writer, Ed Lee (responsible for 52 episodes) was a staff writer on Are You There, Chelsea, while Les Firestein (17 episodes) is a writer/producer on FX’s Partners. That’s about it.
The availability of the series has certainly played a major role in its dim legacy. The Drew Carey Show has been on syndication, but it’s never been hugely popular in reruns. In fact, after its initial syndication run on TBS, ION picked it up, and only aired episodes from the first five seasons. The CW aired reruns for a short spell in the late aughts to replace a cancelled block of programming, but as of now, no cable channel airs The Drew Carey Show. Moreover, because of music rights, the series can’t even be found on Netflix. With the exception of the first season, it’s not even a show you can own on DVD. In fact, if you wanted to watch the second season or beyond of The Drew Carey Show right now, you couldn’t do it legally.
It’s also not a series that ever really had huge ratings. It never placed inside the top 10 for any year. It peaked at number 13 in its third and fourth seasons, and then plummeted in the ratings. By the end of the series, no one was watching it. In fact, the only reason there was even a ninth season was because ABC was contractually obligated to air one, which meant that the 26 episode 9th season were burned off over the summer, often two a night. Indeed, a decade ago, when the final season of The Drew Carey Show aired, it was seen by an average of 3.1 million viewers, which is bad even by today’s rating standards. It was the 150th most popular show on the networks. I don’t even remember the finale. Apparently, it was a remake of the pilot episode.
It’s no wonder then, that — with the exception of one actress — almost every one from The Drew Carey Show is better known for something else, even Drew Carey, who is probably better known now as the host of The Price is Right. Diedrich Bader is probably better known for Office Space now. Craig Ferguson, of course, is best known for his late night talk show. Ian Gomez for Felicity and Cougar Town. Christa Miller for Scrubs and Cougar Town. Kate Walsh for Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice. Ryan Stiles for Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Megyn Price for Grounded for Life. Cynthia Watros was Libby on Lost (I don’t even remember her on The Drew Carey Show), and Kaitlin Olson — who had a recurring role in the last two seasons — is best known for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Because no one watched the last two seasons of Drew Carey, barely anyone even realizes that Olson was on it.
The one major character who is best known for The Drew Carey Show is Kathy Kinney, who is much better known by her character name, Mimi Bobeck.
It’s just not a show that had much of a legacy, to be honest. It isn’t a show that people still quote. It’s not a show that people still watch. It’s not referenced often (in fact, the last time a pop-culture reference was made to it was on an episode of Saturday Night Live in a Guy Fieri sketch). It was never a hugely beloved show.
It was a well-liked show, however. It was a show that we didn’t turn off when we stumbled upon it. It’s a show that sometimes made us laugh. It introduced most of us to Craig Ferguson and Diedrich Bader and Ryan Stiles. It also introduced most of us to the American version of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which was practically a spin-off of The Drew Carey Show by the end.
In fact, if there’s one thing that The Drew Carey Show is most remembered for, it’s probably the Cleveland Rocks cover from the Presidents of the United States of America, a song that I still think of practically every time I think of the city of Cleveland. No offense, but beyond the Browns and Cavaliers, the only time I ever really think of Cleveland is in the context of The Drew Carey Show, so it at least has that going for it: The Drew Carey Show put Cleveland on the pop-culture map. And that about sums up The Drew Carey Show: It’s the Cleveland of sitcoms.
Christa Miller :)
Too bad she didnt make the banner pic. Still attractive but waay too much plastic surgery.
I do not remember Craig Ferguson ever looking like he does in that banner picture.
I know right. Looks like he is sporting a toupee.
I remember the episode where Drew had a comic of a caterpillar doing it with a french fry and one of his office mates got angry about it and he went to court? Right?
Also Buzz Beer? And his neighbor Peaches?
Speaking of the court episode, I think the SNL bit “D*** in a Box” might have been inspired by the Dew Carey Show!
I’ve got season one on DVD and wish more would come out. Drew Carey is the ‘every man’ in that show. He’s not a very handsome man, not in great shape, average intelligence… but he is VERY likeable.
The Disciplinarian?
I hated this show with a passion, but I did once catch part of a rerun with Dave Mustaine from Megadeth that as a metalhead made me smile:
[www.youtube.com]
If there’s one thing you could say about “The Drew Carey Show”, it’s that it was a sitcom.
Penn and Teller as scarey lawyers. Pool table in the backyard. Oswald’s full name being Oswald Lee Harvey. This show was awesome. NETFLIX GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER AND PICK IT UP!!!
Was a big fan of this show as a kid, they did some fun stuff with gimmick episodes. Christa Miller. I loved the cast in general. I’d love to watch this show again and see how it has aged for me.
I had a friend discussing b-vitamins and the color of urine the other day and i managed to work in a pee-nark reference, for which I am supremely proud. Also, Buzz Beer was fictional and STILL 10 years ahead of it’s time.
How dare you list Megyn Price’s only other credit as Grounded for Life! Rules of Engagement is hardly 2 years gone after it finished a 100 episode run. David Spade’s agent would let you know that was a real show and Puddy would rather you know him as Brock Samson but Megyn Price was his TV wife
Are you just saying random words?
I liked this show a lot when it was on. I still remember the joke in the “find all the mistakes” episode in which they ask if they want to catch a Browns game during the few years in which the Browns were no longer an NFL franchise, then he says, “Yeah… oh, wait, the Browns aren’t around anymore.” Then he turns to the camera and says, “Betcha wrote that one down, huh?” And for whatever reason, I thought that was the funniest thing ever as a kid.
Other than that.. yeah, I don’t remember a lot of it. But I do think about it pretty frequently and would watch it in reruns if I could. Especially that last episode being a remake of the pilot. That sounds pretty cool.
The Drew Carey Show: Great sitcom or the BEST sitcom? True story, I went as Drew Carey for Halloween in the 2nd grade.
This was a legitimately funny show over its first few seasons before it got too clever for its own good and got too into the gimmicks and away from the “Drew is an everyman” idea.
Loved this show. I think it’s a travesty you can’t get this on DVD/Blu-Ray or Netflix.
Sweet Jesus what the fuck is going on with that picture of Craig Ferguson?
I’ve actually been rewatching the old seasons the past week and the Drew Carey character has alot of episodes where he is pretty damn annoying and I’m just wanting him to get punched in the face.. Bader and Stiles do have a great bromance thing going on that rivals Turk and JD. Before rewatching, the only episodes I remembered enjoying the most were the live ones where they would have to change lines every time a bell rung. Those eps made me a big Stiles and Ferguson fan when they originally aired.
Whenever I think of cleveland I think of this
[www.youtube.com]
also I would say that Drew Carey show was a kid’s show that made kids feel grown up and that adults didn’t hate.. That’s the most positive thing I can say
I thought to myself, “so it’s the Cleveland of sitcoms,” and then you finished the article with it. Cleveland: predictable in its sadness.
Ian Hunter did the best (and original) version of “Cleveland Rocks”. As for the show, you would need two slices of bread to make a decent sh!t sandwich.
Waitress: “What would you like on your salad, sir?”
Drew: “Pie.”
Still quote that to this day.
I was just thinking about this show recently, sad I can’t find it in syndication anymore. I had no idea it was the 10 year anniversary but I managed to find the entire series streaming online just a couple of weeks ago, eerie timing.
The husband dragged me to a Presidents of the United States of America concert a month or so ago and they didn’t even play Cleveland Rocks, which is the one thing I would have actually cared for them to play. Jerks.
Which encore did you leave during? They usually don’t get to “Cleveland Rocks” until the fourth or fifth.
HA. We left at the end of the first encore (or, I dragged my pissy husband out) but at that point they had played their other hits so I figured they were done.
What the hall kind of person has to be dragged to a PUSA concert? You’re a monster.
You shut your whore mouth! The Drew Carey Show did not put Cleveland on the pop culture map. Major League did that years earlier.
I loved the Drew Carey Show. The network destroyed it by changing the night and time it was on like twice a season the last 4 or 4 years and killed any chance it had of growing.
The cast was great and introduced America to a lot of notable comedians/ actors that may not be stars but are great side characters that everyone knows.
I actually liked the original intro song better than the Cleavland rocks version.
And how dare you say Spin City and Everybody Loves Raymond are better shows! TDCS might not be the best show ever but its better than those two shows, easily.
I watched this show religiously when it was on, up until the last season or two when it got really weird.
Lewis and Oswald were building a house in some field, Drew’s brother left and Mimi moved in with Drew, He got double married to Kate and some blonde lady but ended up with neither.
I think on episode they changed camera styles to make it more dramatic because one of Drew’s parents “died”.
It got way off the rails towards the end.
I agree. If someone was watching this show for the first time and it was an episode from the last two years of the show they would never watch it again.
It really did get weird.
I remember Buzz Beer and the April Fool’s episodes, those were always fun. Oh and the outdoor pool table.
When Christa Miller left the show, Watros replaced her as Drew’s implausible love interest. R.I.P. Kate.
All I remember about her run was that laughable pregnant belly she had near the end of the series.
Here in Canada we actually get Drew Carey reruns pretty often so it became a thing where they would be on every time I wanted to veg and watch “whatever’s on”. Even considering that I honestly don’t remember much of anything from the later seasons. I think he finally hooked up with Christa miller and then…?
I remember always loving it when they would bust into random song and dance numbers.
Brotherhood of Man:
[www.youtube.com]
Time Warp:
[www.youtube.com]
I do remember towards the end when Drew was workign for the web company and they asked him to do their first ever live Superbowl commercial and he gets so flustered he starts puking and the commercial became a success.
Every person in that photo looks weird
I think the Drew Carey Show was a sitcom that didn’t take itself too seriously and wasn’t afraid to do something different even if it might not succeed. The role of Drew’s brother was ahead of its time. I’m not sure I’ve seen a transvestite/cross-dresser in a show since. Transgendered characters, yes, but not a hetero man who marries a woman (even if she dressed more in drag than he did!).
So I guess I’m the only one that still sings “Moon Over Parma.” Damn
We’re goin bowlin, so don’t lose her in Solon.
Moon over Parma, tonight. I said tonight.
i had the drew carey show album which was a really fun listen. i always enjoyed it when i watched it as a youngin and enjoyed the music themes they did.
I was six when the Drew Carey Show first aired. My brother is seven years older than me, so I got to watch all the show that I wouldn’t normally be allowed at my age. I watched every episode, yes, even the terrible last few seasons. I’m twenty-five now, and I still love The Drew Carey Show. Drew Carey’s comedy presented as a sitcom with wacky, blue-collar story lines and still amazing and exciting musical numbers (The Rocky Horror/Pricilla mashup, What Is Hip, the opening credits) made for, in my opinion, one of the best sitcoms of my generation! It was funny, wacky, inventive and it deserves more respect than the writer of this article gave it. As a DVD series collector, YES! THE DREW CAREY COMPLETE SERIES ON DVD!!!
This article was kinda mean. If you watched the show, you remember how truly great it was during its main seasons. The Drew-Mimi-Wick-Lewis-Oswald-Kate years I would personally rate up there with the Simpsons, and I love the Simpsons. In fact, Sam Simon was a producer on both shows. TDCS show clever, funny, and best of all, unique. It had regular-looking people that you could relate to, song/dance numbers, live episodes. Interest things, not the usual Friends/Raymond genericness.
I LOVE the Drew Carey show. In its heyday, the writing on it was stellar. Remember the episode when every character was trying to win an Emmy? And John Carroll Lynch played his transvestite brother, WHAT MORE COULD YOU WANT?
P.S. “Cleveland Rocks” is a terrible song and I usually muted it – it’s all about “Five O’Clock World.”
I watched it, don’t remember when I checked out but it was well before 9 years. I loved that Joe Walsh (also from Cleveland) played himself in one episode, but later on played one of their bandmates several times. Different character, but still Joe being Joe.
No mention of the stint where the Partridges became Drew’s new family?
Dustin, you could have found a pic that actually included the actual main cast, but instead you Rowles’d it. That isn’t Christa Miller. That’s the chick from lost and she was only on it for a season or two. Get your shit straight Dustin
I used to watch this show every once in a while, if nothing else was on or I couldn’t find the remote or I was in a Christa-Miller-is-mighty-fine mood. Carey himself wasn’t that funny, I thought, but Bader and Styles made for a great team, and Kinney was pretty funny.
Then they had Rush Limbaugh guest-star as a reasonable, nice version of himself. And while I do like some fantasy/alternate universe types of fiction, that was just too much of a stretch from reality. No thankee.
Oddly enough, I always remember Cynthia Watros from what she was before the Drew Carey Show, as Christopher Titus’ girlfriend on Titus. Much underrated show.
+1
If Titus had aired today, it would kill.
I literally quoted this show yesterday (“she got the bad boy to plant the seed and now you want Farmer Drew to raise the crops”)
I would rewatch the Drew Carey Show for Lewis, Oswald and Mr. Wick alone. They were so great. Kate was good too. I kind of hated Drew and Mimi which is problematic because they were on so much, obviously.