Michael Che’s coming to HBO Max for an original comedy series, which is good news. The even better news? He’s got several SNL co-stars by his side. The WarnerMedia streaming service has debuted the the first look (a teaser trailer) for the six-episode series that’s coming soon, and it’s got one hell of an introductory label. “From The Simple Mind Of Michael Che” is a fantastic play on all those similar taglines that you’ve seen, including Warner Bros.’ own “From The Beautifully Beautiful Mind Of James Gunn” zinger from the recent The Suicide Squad trailer.

In other words, this series might be poised to make fun of everything, including Michael Che, who can surely handle it because, hey, he’s executive producing alongside Lorne Michaels. The series will also feature familiar faces for SNL fans, who should delight to see Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn, Ellen Cleghorne, and Colin Jost. Appearances from Billy Porter, Method Man, Omari Hardwick, and Geoffrey Owens are also included in the lineup, and here’s part of the synopsis:

This groundbreaking new original comedy series uses sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience various every-day situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and more, from Michael’s perspective.

HBO Max’s That Damn Michael Che will debut on May 6.