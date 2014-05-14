The 10 Best Working Directors In Television

In television, it’s most often the actors on a TV show or, in some cases, the showrunner(s) that get all the accolades for the success of a television series, while in the feature film world, it’s most often a director who gets the blame or praise for a film’s achievements. That’s not unfair: Television showrunners, like feature film directors, see through the production and development of the entire project. More often than not, TV directors are hired hands, brought in to do a few episodes of one TV series before moving on to another TV series. That doesn’t mean they don’t deserve some recognition, and for f*ck’s sake: On the Internet, where everything is eventually reduced to a list, it’s about time TV directors were singled out for their accomplishments.
Below, I’ve ranked the ten best working TV directors. I’ve excluded showrunners who direct their own episodes (Weiner, Sutter, etc.), as well as Cary Fukunaga, who basically ran True Detective (and directed every episode). Those guys get plenty of attention. These are the unsung heroes of some of our favorite episodes of television over the last decade.
10. Neil Marshall — He’s only directed four episodes of television, and I can’t attest for either episode of Black Sails, nor the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones he directed, but he directed “Blackwater,” which is enough to put him on this list (his feature, The Descent, is also one of my favorite horror films ever).
Best Episode: “Blackwater”
9. Adam Arkin — Better known as very good character, three-time Emmy nominated actor (and the son of Alan Arkin) is famous for multiple roles in television dramas. He began to dabble in directing episodes back in his Chicago Hope days, but as of late, spends more time directing TV episodes than starring in them (although, he has a knack for also appearing in series he directs). He has directed two episodes of Terriers, two episodes of The Americans, four of Sons of Anarchy and eight of Justified, including this year’s season finale.
Best Episode: Either the season finale of last year’s The Americans or this year’s Justified.
8. Lesli Linka Glatter — Nominated for two Emmy Awards for best directing (Mad Men, of which she’s directed six episodes, and Homeland, of which she’s directed 5), Glatter is one of the more prolific TV directors, having directed episodes of everything from The West Wing to Gilmore Girls to Justified and The Walking Dead.
Best Episode: “Q&A,” Homeland
7. Jeffrey Blitz — I have a soft spot for Blitz, who directed one of my all-time favorite movies, Rocket Science. But he’s also a stellar TV director, having won an Emmy for directing an episode of The Office from back during its heyday (“Stress Relief”). He also directed an early season episode of Parks and Recreation but it was his recent work — directing all 9 episodes of Comedy Central’s Review — that solidified his placement on this list.
Best Episode: “The Convict,” The Office
6. Allen Coulter — Though his stab at feature directing was a disaster (remember Robert Pattinson’s 9/11 rom com Remember Me? Neither do I), he has seven Emmy nominations for directing, and he’s worked on many of the best dramas, though he’s been most prolific on HBO dramas Six Feet Under, The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. He was nominated four times for best directing on The Sopranos, and likewise nominated for directing the pilots to both Damages and Nurse Jackie.
Best Episode: “Irregular Around the Margins,” The Sopranos
5. Jack Bender — Nominated for Best Directing three times (twice for Lost and once for Northern Exposure), Bender is best known for directing multiple episodes of Lost, including the season finale (a very well shot finale, regardless of what you think of the writing). He’s also directed multiple episodes of The Sopranos and some of the better episodes of Alias (all in the first three seasons).
Best Episode: “The Constant,” Lost
4. Beth McCarthy-Miller — If you like television comedy, McCarthy-Miller is probably the best in the game. She has eight Emmy nominations, include two for 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live, of which she has directed 218 episodes. She also directed several episodes of MTV’s Unplugged, including the Nirvana episode, Jon Stewart’s old MTV show, and more recently, Community, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the Galentine’s Day episode of Parks and Recreation.
Best Episode: Pick your favorite SNL episode between 1995 and 2006.
3. Michelle MacLaren — You need only know that MacLaren directed four episodes of Game of Thrones (including “First of His Name” and “Oathkeeper”), three episodes of The Walking Dead (including this year’s season finale) and, most importantly, eleven episodes of Breaking Bad.
Best Episode: “One Minute,” Breaking Bad
2. Tim Van Patten — Van Patten has eight directing Emmy nominations (including one win for an episode of Boardwalk Empire), and you don’t get much better than this guy. He’s directed sixteen episodes of Boardwalk Empire, 20 episodes of The Sopranos, multiples episodes of Deadwood, The Wire, Pacific and the first two episodes ever of Game of Thrones. Want to launch a dark drama? Tim Van Patten is your guy.
Best Episode: “Winter Is Coming,” Game of Thrones, or the penultimate episode of Pacific.
1. Rian Johnson — Maybe it’s not fair to give a guy who has only directed four episodes of television in his life the top spot, but he directed Breaking Bad’s “The Fly,” and “Ozymandias,” (and one episode of Terriers) so I’m sorry, he wins. When you direct the best episode of television of this decade, maybe of this century, or maybe even of all time, you get the benefit of the top spot.
Best Episode: “Ozymandias,” Breaking Bad
I don’t think you can say Cary Fukunaga “basically ran True Detective”/
Yeah he directed every episode, but I’d say the guy who actually wrote every episode and is the credited showrunner of the series actually ran that show.
And if Jeffrey Blitz really did direct every episode of Review, then you made a huge boner picking anything other than Pancakes/Divorce/Pancakes for his selection. One of the funniest tv episodes ever made, and a big part of that is staging in some of the key scenes.
+1
If you can put Rian Johnson in the top slot after only directing 4 episodes of TV (which I do agree with) I think you gotta include Cary Fukunaga atleast somewhere on the list for all of True Detectives amazing first season
Similar to Neil Marshell, Rian Johnson also has two critically acclaimed-yet-under-the-radar movies to his credit, “Looper” and “Brick”. They scored 93% and 80% fresh respectively.
Awww yeah. Looper was the shit.
I loved Looper. They could do an awesome prequel/sequel just on the character of the Rainmaker alone.
Cary Fukunaga at the very least should be at 10.
There are two paragraphs before the top 10 list. Here’s paragraph 2. Jesus Christ, learn to read:
“Below, I’ve ranked the ten best working TV directors. I’ve excluded showrunners who direct their own episodes (Weiner, Sutter, etc.), as well as Cary Fukunaga, who basically ran True Detective (and directed every episode). Those guys get plenty of attention. These are the unsung heroes of some of our favorite episodes of television over the last decade.”
When can we expect the ten best lists list?
I’m waiting for the Here Are Ten Amazing Things About Top Ten Lists That Will Totally Amaze You review.
I don’t know if this is only supposed to be dramatic directors, but Tristram Shapeero has directed some of the best episodes of the best comedies on (or formerly on) television: Parks, Community, Veep, Peep Show, Happy Endings, New Girl. Dude does everything.
Jay Chandrasekhar and Fred Savage too. Seems pretty myopic to pick the guy who directed “Blackwater” and otherwise absolutely nothing that this guy has ever seen over a *single* comedy director.
And the Russos too, as mentioned below.
Jack Bender directed the series finale. Just Rowles being Rowles.
While it seems a little bit of a cheat to exclude Fukanaga but include Marshall and Johnson since all three really made their mark in feature film before dallying in television, a decent rundown of underappreciated talents. Would’ve included Alan Taylor though, whose work on Bored to Death, Thrones and Mad Men has been exemplary.
Louis CK not in the top 10? Come on now.
So you skipped the intro paragraphs and just skimmed the list, huh?
“I’ve excluded showrunners who direct their own episodes”
Louis CK very clearly fits into that category.
Guilty.
If Adam Arkin is the son of Alan Arkin, is Lesli Linka Glatter the granddaughter of Art Linkletter?
The Russo Brothers – Arrested Development, Community, Happy Endings and oh yeah Captain America: The Winter Soldier!
Whenever I see Adam Arkin or Michelle MacLaren credits come up, I am pretty sure someone important is going to die–they are both terrific. Great list, with all of my favorites on it, and I’d put Rian Johnson at the top too–he’s a lovely, gracious and funny dude, and one of the favorite things I’ve ever seen live was him guest directing the “Thrilling Adventure Hour” at the Largo, where he even did a Patriot Brand cigarette ad on stage, with Joseph Gordon Levitt to light it for him.
Goddamn that Ozymandias episode still makes my blood pressure spike just thinking about it.
Oooh, he directed The Fly?! Well shit why isn’t he the most in demand director ever?
The Fly is still the most polarizing of all Breaking Bad Episodes. I loved it.
Ernest Dickerson deserves to be in the top 10 somewhere.
Tim Hunter did the Babylon episode of Carnivale, four Hannibals, three Twin Peaks, six Mad Men and one of everything else. Solid output considering I thought he had died after River’s Edge in ’86. Go figure.
Bender wins in my book for The Constant, which might just be the best hour of television..like..ever.
I would like to add David Nutter. He’s pretty much directed every good genre show at one point or another. And he regularly does solid pilots.
I should also add thanks for the list. You rarely see articles or lists mentioning tv directors.