Think of The Afterparty, a very good show, as Apple TV+’s answer to HBO Max’s The White Lotus. Both shows are murder mysteries (or sort of, in the case of The White Lotus) that end with the crime solved. The White Lotus found a creative way to birth a second season, namely by replacing most of the original cast but bringing back a couple of them for some sense of consistency. And that’s what’s now happening to The Afterparty.

As per Variety, the hit show, created by 21 Jump Street and Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse’s Chris Miller (and executive produced by his frequent partner, Phil Lord), will return for yet more murderous mayhem, this one at a different soiree. Ditto two of its stars, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao. Everyone else will be replaced by a new septet, namely Zach Woods, Elizabeth Perkins, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Jack Whitehall, Anna Konkle, and Vivian Wu.

The first season of The Afterparty followed a simple premise: There’s a high school reunion after party at which someone is murdered, and each episode tells the same story from a different perspective, like Rashomon but with more people having fun. That season’s star-studded cast included Tiffany Haddish, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, and Dave Franco. The show has done so well that Miller and Phil Lord already have their next program lined up: a Western about a woman being catfished in the 1800s called, simply, Western.

(Via Variety)