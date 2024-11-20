Well, well. Alien: Romulus will hit Hulu on Thursday, Nov. 21, but before that happens, a Xenomorph would like a word with you in the above teaser. Visually speaking, we’re seeing the same mind’s-eye view as a previous teaser, but this time, that horrific creature wants the world to know that FX’s Alien: Earth will premiere on Hulu in Summer 2025.

Some more clarity: the events of this Noah Hawley series kick off in 2120, which is only a few years before the space-trucking events of Ridley Scott’s Alien masterpiece. Also, FX released some key art in case you’d like to have a few nightmares about Earth looking like a cracked egg that could launch some facehuggers into the world.

Previously, Hawley emphasized to Deadline how this horror on Earth will present different problems than within the claustrophobic confines of a spaceship: “There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes.” And it’s not like you can take a can of Raid to these mofos and eradicate them, either. An expanded synopsis is also on tap:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in the sci-fi horror series ‘Alien: Earth.’ As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

Alien: Earth will star Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Timothy Olyphant, along with Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Moe Bar-El, Erana James, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Lily Newmark, and Diem Camille.