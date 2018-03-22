‘The Americans’ Has A Very Famous Fan In Barack Obama

#The Americans
Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.22.18

One of the best series on television, The Americans, returns for its sixth and final season on March 28. To celebrate this momentous occasion (and to remind everyone that they’re the best celebrity couple), stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss, among other topics, one of the show’s famous fans: President Barack Obama.

“We had someone working in our publicity department at the network [FX] who used to work at the White House who said [Obama] is a fan and they would get him advance copies of our show because he liked to watch it,” Russell explained. “And then we got invited to go to a state dinner because of it.”

The dinner was for the Prime Minister of Singapore (I hear Lee Hsien Loong is more of a Sons of Anarchy fan, but Charlie Hunnam was busy that evening), and they dined on vegetables from the White House’s garden. Unfortunately, as Colbert joked, the leafy greens have since been “replaced with meat racks.” Russell and Rhys didn’t say much else about dining with the Obamas — they are undercover Russian spies, after all — but the Felicity star did reveal another unexpected Americans viewer: every construction worker in New York City.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Americans
TAGSBARACK OBAMAKERI RUSSELLMATTHEW RHYSTHE AMERICANS

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 22 hours ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 7 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP