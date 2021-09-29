After the very ugly and public divorce between The Bachelor franchise and longtime host Chris Harrison, who not-so-judiciously decided to defend a contestant’s very racist past, the still unbelievably popular reality series has found its new host by digging into its pile of Bachelors past. As The Wrap reports, ABC has tapped Jesse Palmer, a former NFL player who logged a few years with the New York Giants and now spends time analyzing college football for ESPN and other sports outlets, to host the show’s upcoming 26th season.

Palmer also just so happens to have a bit of history with final roses, hometown dates, and fantasy suites, having served as The Bachelor way back in 2004, during the show’s fifth season.

ABC announced the news on Tuesday, but Bachelor Nation’s response to the news seemed mixed:

Welcome back, @JessePalmerTV! 🌹 Jesse Palmer will be hosting the upcoming season of #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/f4yb1hnvY4 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 28, 2021

So you’re saying no rose ceremonies on Thursday, Friday or Saturday to accommodate his ESPN College Football schedule … — Lu Frew (@sweetlu1234) September 28, 2021

Well, this is good news… and takes the sting out of what happened last season!! Love Jesse Palmer!! ❤️🌹 — ❤Jennifer The Warrior❤ (@JenniferNaida) September 28, 2021

When you bring back @chrisbharrison I'll start watching again. — CWKi❌ (@CWKim1) September 29, 2021

You guys make the weirdest choices — Ryan Bailey (@ryanbailey25) September 29, 2021

Palmer—who famously called the wrong woman’s name during his first rose ceremony as The Bachelor—didn’t find love on television, but he’s looking forward to being part of someone else’s love story. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer said in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

