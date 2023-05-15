Nothing says starting fresh and clean like gutting out a restaurant and introducing a thoughtful chaos menu!

The Bear will return next month with a slew of new changes, both inside and out, for Carmy and Co. The restaurant team is hard at work giving the place a much-needed facelift, as long as they can keep their investors on board and their chefs in line. Should be easy and stress-free, much like the rest of the show.

The series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, who is working to build back his family restaurant after the death of his brother. White stars alongside Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Abby Elliott, who are all working together to get the place up and running, no matter what it takes, even if it’s some misspelled merch. Would anyone eat at a place called The Berf?

Bob Odenkirk was recently announced as a guest star for this season, along with Shiva Baby’s Molly Gordon, who will play a mysterious girl from Carmy’s past. Maybe we will see Carmy finally get it on. Though it sure seems like he’s got enough on his plate. Literally. There are some weird things on that plate.

Thanks to the success of the first season, season two will have two more episodes than its predecessor, and all 10 of them will be dropping at once on June 22nd on Hulu. Check out the trailer above.