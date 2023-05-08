Finally, a bit of good news that should have us all shouting “Yes (Chef)!”

On Monday, FX announced the return of The Bear this summer. The second season of the breakout Hulu drama is set to be delivered on June 22nd with the show adding an extra two episodes of back-of-house chaos to its order. After earning praise from critics and amassing a huge fanbase on social media when it premiered last summer, this next 10-episode run picks up where the season one finale left off — with Jeremy Allen White’s Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto shutting down his family’s Italian beef-ery to open a new, next-level shop the neighborhood can be proud of.

Ayo Edebiri (Sydney) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Cousin Richie) are set to return as is the rest of the kitchen crew, helping Carmy plan his new menu, refine the joint’s reputation for hometown hospitality, and weather the struggles of permit setbacks and contracting hiccups as they bring their new restaurant to life. The show also welcomes some familiar faces as guest stars this season including Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk and Booksmart’s Molly Gordon.

According to FX’s release announcement, all 10 episodes of the new season will drop on Hulu come June 22nd, so plan your weekends accordingly.

(Via Variety)