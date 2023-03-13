The Bear
FX/Hulu
TV

‘The Bear’ Promises A ‘Rebirth’ And A Release Window In FX’s First Season 2 Teaser

All hail The Chefs of The Bear.

The Original Beef of Chicagoland will return, and one can expect many aspects of the restaurant to stay the same, although it will also necessary be different. This promise materialized in the season finale following one spectacular spaghetti feast, when Carmy posted a sign to the effect of The Beef closing and reemerging as The Bear. And as revealed during an Oscars commercial break, FX dropped a first teaser for Season 2. We’ve got a premiere window and the emphasis of “a rebirth” and “not a reopening”

So, June is officially the time when Season 2 will make people lust over Jeremy Allen White’s disheveled character again. We’ll possibly find out if Carmy will get some action that doesn’t involve a sandwich or a malfunctioning order system. I still believe that this would ruin his kitchen vibes, but you can’t stop TV writers from doing their thing if they so wish. Will Elan Moss-Bachrach’s Ritchie get stabbed again, in the kitchen or elsewhere? And will Ayo Edebiri eventually rule the world as predestined?

No one would be mad to see Jon Bernthal or Joel McHale make another cameo, and people responded to this teaser with enthusiasm. FX was on top with a “Yes Chef” and a salute.

The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Masego Is A Journeyman Who Trusts The Music To Guide Him On His Savory Self-Titled Album
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×