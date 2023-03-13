All hail The Chefs of The Bear.

The Original Beef of Chicagoland will return, and one can expect many aspects of the restaurant to stay the same, although it will also necessary be different. This promise materialized in the season finale following one spectacular spaghetti feast, when Carmy posted a sign to the effect of The Beef closing and reemerging as The Bear. And as revealed during an Oscars commercial break, FX dropped a first teaser for Season 2. We’ve got a premiere window and the emphasis of “a rebirth” and “not a reopening”

It’s not a reopening, it’s a rebirth. FX's The Bear returns this June. Only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/S2PHlKLRzy — The Bear (@TheBearFX) March 13, 2023

So, June is officially the time when Season 2 will make people lust over Jeremy Allen White’s disheveled character again. We’ll possibly find out if Carmy will get some action that doesn’t involve a sandwich or a malfunctioning order system. I still believe that this would ruin his kitchen vibes, but you can’t stop TV writers from doing their thing if they so wish. Will Elan Moss-Bachrach’s Ritchie get stabbed again, in the kitchen or elsewhere? And will Ayo Edebiri eventually rule the world as predestined?

No one would be mad to see Jon Bernthal or Joel McHale make another cameo, and people responded to this teaser with enthusiasm. FX was on top with a “Yes Chef” and a salute.

The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.