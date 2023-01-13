‘The Bear’ Is Coming Back This Summer With Ten New Episodes

Great news for everyone who has had a healthy blood pressure readout so far this year: The Bear is returning this summer with a bigger season. FX ordered 10 episodes instead of 8, so there are bonus chances to pop the stress ball you squeeze while watching.

At the end of the first season, the gang behind The Original Beef of Chicagoland had closed down in order to revamp completely. No longer a flavor-packed sandwich joint, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and the rest want to turn their spot into something worthy of their Michelin-starred mannerisms.

So far, showrunner Christopher Storer and FX have been frustratingly silent about the exact date we can expect The Bear to return. That trend continues!

“I know this sounds like I’m avoiding the question but part of the reason why I even wanted to make the show in the first place was that I probably become unhealthily obsessed with time in a lot of instances that created anxiety,” Storer said.

“And there’s no better setting than a restaurant for the pressures of that. In terms of Season 2, you’re gonna see them build a restaurant,” he continued. “They think they’re starting from a healthy place like a lot of other businesses but it just creates the same amount of problems and the same amount of headaches every day. So we see them have to step up in different ways. In some ways, they’ll regress but hopefully, they’ll ultimately come back together to open this thing by a very specific date.”

For now, we only have a vague date, but at least it’s not too far away.

