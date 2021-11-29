The Mandalorian is no good to me dead (or at least not back until next year), so in the meantime, there’s The Book of Boba Fett. The spin-off series stars Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, who were last seen murdering poor Bib Fortuna and setting up shop in Jabba the Hutt’s palace on Tatooine.

“I am Boba Fett. Left for dead on the sands of Tatooine. Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect,” the bounty hunter says in the teaser above. In other words, The Book of Boba Fett will have fewer women in gold bikinis and cackling little freaks.

Here’s the official plot summary:

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season two finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett, which also stars at least one Hammerhead alien, premieres on Disney+ on December 29 (a week after the Hawkeye finale).