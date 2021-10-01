Season 2 of The Mandalorian ended with a bang, to say the least. But it also teased that we would be unlikely to see a Season 3 for a while. In its stead, though, would be something equally intriguing: a Boba Fett standalone series, The Book Of Boba Fett.

Months later, and after little more than a black title card announcing its existence, we now know when we will see the next live-action Star Wars series on Disney+. And it’s coming on what’s expected to be a crowded day on the platform. As Disney announced on Thursday, the series will premiere shortly before the calendar turns over: December 29 on Disney+.

His story is only beginning. #TheBookOfBobaFett, an all-new Original Series, starts streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/D3W26zSN6c — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) September 29, 2021

Many immediately pointed out, that would mean the show could debut on a very important day for the rest of the service’s calendar. Namely, the season (or series?) finale of Hawkeye could also air that day, as the show is slated to debut on November 24.

BOOK OF BOBA FETT is premiering on Disney+ on December 29 the same day the Hawkeye series is scheduled to conclude. Hold your local geek journalist and their holiday vacation plans in your hearts! May 2019 vibes. pic.twitter.com/KYnANyuA2a — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) September 29, 2021

Disney’s big release day is different than in the Mandalorian-led streaming era, as we now see new episodes drop on Wednesday. So it stands to reason that Disney fans could have a double helping of major releases that day if Hawkeye and Boba Fett stay put.

It’s worth noting, of course, that Hawkeye has a decidedly Christmas-y theme to it. So it leaving a schedule that sees its finale occur near Christmas seems unlikely. But it just means that those who stay up late to see new episodes as soon as they drop may have to crack open an extra energy drink or, worse yet, pick which show they stream first if they want to keep pace with the online discourse and stay spoiler free.