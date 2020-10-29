After giving its wild and brutal Season 2 finale time to shock audiences, The Boys has released a hilarious new blooper reel, and it’s as hilarious as the show itself. Focusing on the latest season, the reel includes stars of the hit superhero series struggling with their lines and errant set pieces. And while you’d think the actors would have trouble with some of the bigger, raunchier scenes, the comedy moments come from doing the little things like trying to be Homelander (Antony Starr) and drink milk at the same time. Although, in fairness, it’s probably not that easy to drink milk in the creepiest way possible without losing it. The big guy apparently also has difficulty walking through doors thanks to the giant eagles protruding off of his shoulders.

Karl Urban pops up in with some flubbed lines as well, and dog lovers will enjoy the clip of him attempting to film a scene with Butcher’s dog, Terror, whose real name is actually Bentley. Let’s just say that pup is very regular.

With Season 2 locked down, fans are eagerly awaiting to see what’s next for The Boys, and showrunner Eric Kripke hasn’t been shy about teasing what’s in store for Season 3. When The Boys returns, Butcher and the gang will have to contend with Jensen Ackle’s Soldier Boy and his team of supes known as Payback, who were the original template for The Seven.

“One of the reasons that we’re getting into Soldier Boy [in season 3] and that team, Payback, is we’re interested in exploring a little bit of how we got here,” Kripke recently told Entertainment Weekly. “Through the history of the supes, we can tell a little bit about the history of America and how we ended up in the current fraught position that we’re in. Soldier Boy gives us an opportunity to do that.”