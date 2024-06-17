(Spoilers from Prime Video/Amazon’s The Boys will obviously appear below.)

The Boys‘ fourth season began with the show’s customary depravity cranked up to eleven. Since there shall only be five total seasons of the show, they might as well stuff that grossness onscreen while they can, and of course, no character on the show is immune to being humbled by seeing something that will leave them wanting some eyeball bleach.

Such was the case when the blood-bending head popper, Victoria Neuman, opened a text from Billy Butcher. She was anticipating some valuable information, but Butcher had another plan. He apparently decided that Neuman should stick her agenda where the sun don’t shine. So he showed her exactly where, you know, the sun will never shine.

The glare of a flashbulb, however? Yes, that went right into the image of — and there’s no graceful way to say this — a sphincter. Naturally, Neuman recoiled at this sight, and viewers immediately wanted to know whether Karl Urban had actually photographed his sphincter.

Logically, everyone must have realized that this was not a photo of Karl Urban or even Billy Butcher, but as showrunner Eric Kripke revealed, the question kept coming his way, so he had an answer. Yes, people are weird:

Because hundreds of you asked: the butthole from #TheBoys Season 4, Ep 1 is NOT Butcher's (or Karl's). We hired a model (I don't know his name). I chose the pic, based on about 20 different butthole shots. Yep, Hollywood is a glamorous dream factory. @TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/VGY2NNAPkp — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 17, 2024

There you have it. You probably do not want a donut now, but join the club.