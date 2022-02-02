The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke recently revealed that part of the animated Diabolical spinoff (which he is executive producing) would be canon, and I sure hope that includes the moments in this Vought-A-Burger themed teaser where three Homelanders show up, all excited about their hamburgers, and then they make out with each other. After all, the show rolled out of Season 2 with a super raunchy Homelander scene for the ages.

In addition, we previously saw Homelander attempt to seduce himself (it was actually Doppleganger) in a wild scene where you could see Homelander’s faint recognition that he was, indeed, attracted to himself but resisted, tearing off his own head. It’s good to see that (at least in Diabolical, and Homelander actor Antony Starr is part of the voice cast) he’s finally surrendered to his own narcissism, which every other member of The Seven already knew about in spades.

The Boys diabolical will be highly bingeable, given that it drops the entire season of 8 mini-episodes at once. Here’s info from an Amazon press release on the voice cast:

The Vought-A-Burger themed teaser introduces some of the characters featured in the anthology series. Among the voice cast revealed are Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, and Oscar-winner Youn Yuh Jung. Additional names will be revealed at a later date.

Diabolical will at least partially tide people over until the June 3 premiere of The Boys Season 3. One should expect this animated series to be at least as graphic as the live-action O.G. version that positioned for an Emmy nod with this whale of a clip.

The Boys: Diabolical will debut on March 4.