Amazon’s The Boys rolled into Season 2 with an even more depraved display of debauchery than the show’s debut. We eventually received a super raunchy Homelander scene for the ages, and maybe that helped ease some anguish of people who grew angry over the show’s weekly format? Nope, those people might still be salty as heck. Yet if they stuck with the show (and I’m guessing they did, it’s that good), then they’ll find some good news coming from showrunner Eric Kripke.

Kripke isn’t showrunning for the The Boys: Diabolical animated spinoff (complete with Laser Baby), but he’s executive producing, so he knows the drill and was happy to deliver this news about the season’s episodes: “They will drop on March 4 all at once, for you binge junkies.” Further, some of the episodes will be canon, and they’ll all be mini-adventures, 8 of them at 12-minutes long apiece.

8 eps, each is about 12 minutes long. They will drop on March 4 all at once, for you binge junkies. A couple are canon, rest are just insane. And you guys, trust me, they turned out so so good. #TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) January 19, 2022

However, binging these puppies means that they’ll all be over sooner, so choose wisely. Whatever the case, Diabolical aims to tide people over until the June 3 premiere of The Boys Season 3, and Amazon’s synopsis promises “unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative minds in entertainment today.” In other words, expect things to be as outrageous as the live-action O.G. version that submitted for an Emmy with this whale of a clip. Bring it on.

The Boys: Diabolical will debut on March 4.