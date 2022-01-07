The last new episode of The Boys premiered less than two years ago, but when you’re waiting for something even more WTF than “Herogasm,” it feels much longer. Luckily, the break between seasons is almost over: Amazon Prime Video announced on Friday that The Boys season three will launch with its first three episodes on Friday, June 3, followed by weekly episodes every subsequent Friday, leading up to the finale on July 8.

The reveal was made “at the very end of Friday’s episode of the Amazon Prime Video web series Seven on 7 With Cameron Coleman, a tie-in to The Boys that has been offering fans glimpses into the show’s world,” according to Variety. The teaser (which you can watch above) mainly focuses on Homelander and his unconvincing crazed smile.

Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, previously tweeted that fans are “not ready” for “just how f*cked up” season three is going to be. I disagree: we’re ready.

Here’s more:

The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven,” and their formidable Vought backing.

Season three: there will be head explosions.

(Via Variety)