'The Boys' Deserves To Win An Award For The Wildly Graphic Clip That Was Played During The Emmy Noms

The following shows are up for Outstanding Drama Series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards: The Boys, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose, and This Is Us. Congrats to all the nominees, but a special shout out to The Boys, which deserves to win over prospective frontrunners Bridgerton or The Mandalorian for the clip that was picked to play during the nominations stream.

Please enjoy:

YOUTUBE/AMAZON

Even if you think you wouldn’t like The Boys (you shouldn’t, it’s good!), you must admit to being intrigued by a show where McCoy from the Star Trek movies drives a speedboat through the carcass of a beached whale, spraying blood everywhere.

“I would just like to say that we got nominated for making a giant monster penis, crashing a boat in to a whale, and having superman jerk off a skyrise in NYC. We will have the only reel that has to be blurred out on TV. It’s amazing. Thanks to all the VFX partners on @TheBoysTV,” Stephan Fleet, VFX supervisor on The Boys, tweeted following the surprise nominations. Their hard work caught the attention of Twitter.

The 2021 Emmys air on September 19. The full list of nominees can be seen here.

