The following shows are up for Outstanding Drama Series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards: The Boys, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose, and This Is Us. Congrats to all the nominees, but a special shout out to The Boys, which deserves to win over prospective frontrunners Bridgerton or The Mandalorian for the clip that was picked to play during the nominations stream.

Please enjoy:

Even if you think you wouldn’t like The Boys (you shouldn’t, it’s good!), you must admit to being intrigued by a show where McCoy from the Star Trek movies drives a speedboat through the carcass of a beached whale, spraying blood everywhere.

“I would just like to say that we got nominated for making a giant monster penis, crashing a boat in to a whale, and having superman jerk off a skyrise in NYC. We will have the only reel that has to be blurred out on TV. It’s amazing. Thanks to all the VFX partners on @TheBoysTV,” Stephan Fleet, VFX supervisor on The Boys, tweeted following the surprise nominations. Their hard work caught the attention of Twitter.

Honestly, what other scene would best rep @TheBoysTV during this #Emmys nomination announcement than them colliding into that whale…. Honestly. pic.twitter.com/iHs4RCzjFa — Sharareh Drury (@shararehdrury) July 13, 2021

They really used the impaled whale scene from The Boys to announce its Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series 😂 — Jess Goodwin (@thejessgoodwin) July 13, 2021

rooting for the boys their promotional video was literally a boat driving into a whale if that isn’t emmy worthy then idk what is pic.twitter.com/psAdUYPEFM — mik 📌 JASON DAY (@CINENEUVE) July 13, 2021

#TheBoys nominated for Best Drama and they use the whale clip. #Emmys 🤣🐋 — Scott Fairbanks (@Sxottlan) July 13, 2021

seeing them go from the boys clip of them smashing into a whale to bridgerton was lowkey hilarious. i’m pleasantly surprised it was nominated though! https://t.co/WdMjKdm3tI — claire ♡ (@ozymandiasshole) July 13, 2021

Me, a person who knows close to nothing about The Boys, watching that bonkers clip of the boat and the whale. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/vQ0N4GQBiJ — Erin Qualey (@miffedcupcake) July 13, 2021

The 2021 Emmys air on September 19. The full list of nominees can be seen here.