More of The Boys will always be welcome — do you want to know if there was any, uh, fallout from Homelander’s rooftop jerk-off scene? — but it sure feels like we’re far away from the June 3 premiere of Season 3. Fortunately, Amazon decided to rapidly expand the universe, so in addition to a live-action spinoff, we’re also gonna see an animated series very soon. How soon? Early March, and to tide everyone over until then, here’s a teaser of what to expect from The Boys: Diabolical: Laser Baby.

The babe’s all up in the inadvertent homicide business, apparently. She only needed to sneeze, but she’s a Supe Baby, meaning that she’s been injected with Compound V. That’s not great for anyone who ends up in her line of fire, but oh, she’s a cute one. And she manages to crawl away from a pool of blood in search of a red balloon. Yes, this is everything that one would expect from an animated series in this franchise, and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke recently gave a heads-up on what to expect while talking to Entertainment Weekly:

“We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule… just kidding, there’s no rules,” he says. “They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think The Boys is nuts? Wait till you see this.”

The show further promises “unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative minds in entertainment today.” Of course, it’s difficult to imagine that this animated show could be even more explicit than the live-action O.G. version that’s going to bring us a “Herogasm” episode and that submitted for an Emmy nomination with this glorious clip. Is it June yet? Please.

The Boys: Diabolical will debut on March 4.