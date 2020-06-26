The cast of Amazon’s The Boys brought their wickedly fun, superhero-skewering vibe together today in a cast “reunion,” which is a strange term since they never split, but sure, it’s Friday, and we’ll take it. Patton Oswalt, who has filmed a secret role for Season 2 of the show, acted as host for this gathering, and a previous UK-released teaser has already set the mood for what’s to come. Obviously, what’s to come will be more vengeance and blood as Amazon Prime continues to adapt the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic-book series.

What did we learn today? For starters, the show is moving to a weekly format for episode releases, and the Season 2 premiere date is September 4.

We've heard your fuckin' whining and moaning about "when is Season 2" so here you go. See you on September 4th, mates. #TheBoysAreBack pic.twitter.com/Q6aS2NvKKk — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) June 26, 2020

Prior to the reunion chat, Amazon previewed a Twitter clip to show off The Seven’s newest member, Stormfront, who isn’t thrilling Homelander and Queen Maeve. Another clip cheekily showed a compilation of Starlight and Queen Maeve kicking ass with this caption: “Wait, why is this show called The Boys again?” It’s a decent question.

And finally, there was the nearly hour-long gathering, in which a lot of chatter went down. That includes Patton referring to a “little ray of sunshine,” and I wasn’t quite clear on whether he was talking about Karl Urban or Billy Butcher. Maybe both. The final portion of the video shows off the 3-minute opening scene of Season 2. Giancarlo Esposito has arrived to portray Stan Edgar, the CEO of Vought. A board meeting’s enjoying a sandwich break while some throat-cutting and beheadings go down elsewhere. Enjoy:

Where have The Boys been? What are they reuniting to tell us? And why is @PattonOswalt here? You're asking a lot of questions, just f**kin' watch the livestream. https://t.co/x9M8S91eVT — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 26, 2020

Here’s the official Season 2 synopsis:

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

Previously, executive producer Seth Rogen promised that the Amazon Prime series’ second season would be “better” and more outrageous, and it certainly looks like the show has upped the bloody ante. In the process of filming, though, Toronto reportedly shut down one violent scene for crossing a line by filming near the site of a real-life terror attack that killed 10 people in 2018. Yep, that sounds like a questionable judgment call, but we’ll see if that scene makes it into Season 2 when it arrives on September 4.