‘The Boys’ Ran Out Of A Certain Fake Bodily Fluid While Filming ‘Herogasm’

One of 2022’s most anticipated (and graphic) TV events has come and gone, emphasis on the come. “Herogasm” is being called the best episode of The Boys, the Amazon Prime Video series that’s ruined other superhero content for one of the show’s stars.

It was a blast to watch, and (ahem) a load of fun to film, according to Karl Urban.

“Listen, I think that every single season you get to a juncture where you’re like: ‘How can we possibly get away with this?’ And this season, it became pretty apparent that everything was dialed up,” the actor told Digital Spy. “There’s more action, more drama, more heart. And I think it pushed all the departments. Like, the makeup department, they ran out of fake blood on episode three, and sperm on episode six.”

In case you were wondering (you weren’t), the recipe to make fake sperm involves an egg, plain yogurt, water, cornstarch, and a pinch of salt. It should not be confused with the recipe to make The Rock’s famous pancakes. Or you can buy something called Master Series Jizz Lube, which “RESEMBLES THE LOOK, FEEL, AND SCENT OF AUTHENTIC SEMEN.” It’s available on Amazon, so hopefully The Boys got a discount.

