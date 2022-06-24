The Boys Homelander
‘The Boys’ Fans Are Pointing Out The ‘Real F*ckin’ Herogasm’ Of What’s Being Called The Show’s Best Episode

(Spoilers for Season 3 of The Boys will be found below.)

At long last, The Boys is streaming Season 3, Episode 6, known officially (and fondly) as the “Herogasm” episode. This, as the name suggests, involves a wide array of mature content because an entire damn orgy’s going during the latter half of the episode. Antony Starr’s Homelander, actual villain that he is (and solo performer extraordinaire), doesn’t really get involved in the party, but he is at the center of the metaphorical Herogasm at the end of the episode. He’s fully clothed, but that’s no less thrilling for the audience.

First, though, let’s give a necessary mention to The Deep’s sexy time, and it’s no wonder that Chace Crawford wondered if he’d work again following what happens this season. Let’s just say that his tan lines showed up from a rear view while the front view involved a very affectionate octopus. And Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) most decidedly did not have a good time. First, his favorite jacket got ruined, and then it really got ruined.

From there, yes, there was an orgy (that ended in an explosion) with plenty of nudity while good times happened and nudity while the participants were shell-shocked and/or dead. The real climax of the episode, though, involved a fight scene between Homelander and a trio who teamed up to take him down. That would be Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and the Compound V-infused Butcher (Karl Urban) and naked Hughie (Jack Quaid). This turned into what some viewed as an Infinity War of sorts, but many declared this as the “real” Herogasm, and overall, people called this the best episode of the show so far. This, in turn, made for one of the best episodes in recent TV history.

Yep, this is the trio that no one knew that they needed.

Homelander ended up getting away at the end, but he’s sustained bruises — not only the ones that we can see, but deep inside of his pitch-black soul. And surely, he’s going to be even more off the hook going forward.

Meanwhile, poor Starlight (Erin Moriarty). No one on earth could blame her for seizing upon this opportunity to become Annie January again.

The Boys‘ “Herogasm” is currently streaming on Amazon.

