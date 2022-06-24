(Spoilers for Season 3 of The Boys will be found below.)

At long last, The Boys is streaming Season 3, Episode 6, known officially (and fondly) as the “Herogasm” episode. This, as the name suggests, involves a wide array of mature content because an entire damn orgy’s going during the latter half of the episode. Antony Starr’s Homelander, actual villain that he is (and solo performer extraordinaire), doesn’t really get involved in the party, but he is at the center of the metaphorical Herogasm at the end of the episode. He’s fully clothed, but that’s no less thrilling for the audience.

First, though, let’s give a necessary mention to The Deep’s sexy time, and it’s no wonder that Chace Crawford wondered if he’d work again following what happens this season. Let’s just say that his tan lines showed up from a rear view while the front view involved a very affectionate octopus. And Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) most decidedly did not have a good time. First, his favorite jacket got ruined, and then it really got ruined.

From there, yes, there was an orgy (that ended in an explosion) with plenty of nudity while good times happened and nudity while the participants were shell-shocked and/or dead. The real climax of the episode, though, involved a fight scene between Homelander and a trio who teamed up to take him down. That would be Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and the Compound V-infused Butcher (Karl Urban) and naked Hughie (Jack Quaid). This turned into what some viewed as an Infinity War of sorts, but many declared this as the “real” Herogasm, and overall, people called this the best episode of the show so far. This, in turn, made for one of the best episodes in recent TV history.

Episode 6 of The Boys was one of the best episodes in tv. That fight between Homelander, Soldier Boy, Butcher, and Hughie was fucking crazy! #Herogasm #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/SOx4vlSMHw — Odin (@OdinYT69) June 24, 2022

This entire fight was so 🔥🔥🔥 I did not expect Homelander to be putting the work on Soldier Boy and Billy since he’s never really fought somehow close to his power level#TheBoysTV #Herogasm pic.twitter.com/CaYGL1cYMx — X-Marauder (@NosaXLegion) June 24, 2022

SPOILER THE BOYS S03E06 #herogasm

Dunno about you all, but for me the real "gasm" started from this scene 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/0QVgN5aE1j — NATH 🪙 ᴴᵃʳᵛᵉʸ ᴰᵉⁿᵗ ᵉʳᵃ (@nathwinchester7) June 24, 2022

Forget the damn orgy, Homelander vs Soldier boy+ Butcher+ Hughie was the real fuckin' #Herogasm!!! Holy shit! I need MORE!!!!!#TheBoys • #TheBoysTVpic.twitter.com/sVffII26fH — ¦•Mona•¦ 𝓌𝒶𝓉𝒸𝒽𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝐵𝑜𝓎𝓈 (@thisis_idjit) June 24, 2022

Herogasm by far the best episode of The Boys 👀 These four definitely carrying season 3 on their backs. #TheBoys #TheBoysTV #Herogasm pic.twitter.com/9XRzhEoneJ — Relic (@DarthRelic) June 24, 2022

The Boys spoilers // One of the best fight scenes in the history of television. #herogasm #TheBoys #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/sLZTevZN4k — Linie 🌹🖤 The Boys spoilers (@hiswingsflare) June 24, 2022

Episode 6 is the best episode in this season. #Herogasm

The fight between homelander, soldier boy and butcher is insane.

I thought soldier boy gonna beat homelander but its not true, the fucking homelander is BIG BAD.

This episode gives a lot of chills.😍#TheBoysTV #Homelander pic.twitter.com/biec67SS1m — SHUBHAM (@i_m_shubham45) June 24, 2022

Yep, this is the trio that no one knew that they needed.

Homelander ended up getting away at the end, but he’s sustained bruises — not only the ones that we can see, but deep inside of his pitch-black soul. And surely, he’s going to be even more off the hook going forward.

HOMELANDER HAVING A FUCKING BRUISE FOR THE FIRST TIME AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA #herogasm pic.twitter.com/NzftKBt7g0 — leems (@leemsilagan) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, poor Starlight (Erin Moriarty). No one on earth could blame her for seizing upon this opportunity to become Annie January again.

The Boys‘ “Herogasm” is currently streaming on Amazon.