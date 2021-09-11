When it comes to what ongoing series is dishing out the most disturbing scenes on television, Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys might just have every other show beat, making what lead star Jack Quaid tweeted earlier today even more alarming than it already was. According to Quaid (The Boy’s Hughie Campbell), fans are “not ready” for “just how f**ked up” the series’ upcoming third season will be. Considering we’ve already seen multiple heads popped, bodies blown to bits, and gut-wrenching scenarios too messed up for most of us to have ever imagined, let’s just say we’re horrifyingly intrigued by the prospect.

👍🏻THATS A WRAP ON SEASON 3!👍🏻

Thank you to everyone who worked on this season. This thumb is for YOU! Love this cast and crew so much. I can’t wait for you guys to see just how fucked up this season is. You’re not ready. @TheBoysTV #TheBoys #Season3 pic.twitter.com/V4AJEbPjWw — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) September 10, 2021

The actor shared the foreboding remark in a tweet celebrating the cast and crew have wrapped production on the show’s third season, meaning the long-awaited next entry in the grim and gory superhero saga is nearly here. So, aside from a whole lot of capes and carnage, what can we expect from the new season? Well, aside from the shocking “Herogasm” episode that garnered a whole hell of a lot of buzz earlier this year, fans can expect to see a few new faces in season three, including director Eric Kripke Supernatural buddy Jensen Ackles.

In season three, Ackles is set to play Solider Boy, a Captain America-esque hero referred to as the “original supe.” However, keeping in line with The Boys tendency to mercilessly show the underbelly of superhero society, the valiant hero is anything but what he seems.

In addition to Quaid and Ackles, much of the series (still living) cast is slated to return to the series, including Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Jessie T. Usher, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, and the one and only Giancarlo Esposito. As of right now, the premiere date of the third season has yet to be announced but based on the project’s current schedule, it seems likely we could see it pretty early next year.