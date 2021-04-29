The Boys doesn’t know the meaning of restraint, and showrunner Eric Kripke’s adept (and impossible-sounding) harnessing of that vibe is one of many things that makes the show work. One would do well to expect even more abundance, given that Season 3 will put the comics’ notorious “Herogasm” miniseries on the small screen. God only knows what will come of this, since the show’s tackled similarly shocking moments like death-by-cunnilingus and Homelander jerking off (probably all over unsuspecting civilians) from the top of a skyscraper.

So, the Herogasm island-orgy is definitely happening, as is an even bloodier season in general for the show. As Mother’s Milk actor Laz Alonso revealed, things are getting super-literal with three times the amount of blood that viewers saw last year. Yes, that’s after The Whale scene, too, and here’s what Alonso told Collider (and I assume that he’s talking about the blood “supply” used for his character alone?):

“I’ll put it to you this way. I was talking to the head makeup artist and she’s in charge of ordering the blood — that’s one of her many jobs. She told me that all of Season 2… When you talk about bulk, I don’t think they used over a gallon of blood in Season 2, believe it or not. Season 3, we’re already at three and a half gallons of blood. So that should give you a little indication of where it’s going.”

In other words, yeah, get ready to gross out. Speaking of which, Alonso isn’t looking forward to the “Herogasm” stuff. He told Too Fab, “I’m not looking forward to that episode, I’ll leave it at that.” However, he added, “I’m excited for you to see it, but I know filming it is gonna be a long episode.”

