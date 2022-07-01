(Spoilers for Season 3 of The Boys will be found below.)

The Boys keep on doing the thing, meaning that they’re somehow managing to stun their audience after last week’s “Herogasm,” which has been called the show’s best episode. Other than featuring a Supe orgy and confirming that The Deep can’t give up the octopus obsession, the episode culminated in a knock-out, throw-down fight between Homelander, Soldier Boy, Butcher, and a naked Hughie. The whole rivalry between the unfrozen Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Homelander (Antony Starr), two “great whites” who are warring over the whole concept of a Compound V “upgrade,” led to that climactic battle, but this week, it led somewhere else.

During the final moments of “Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed,” The Boys dropped a stunning twist that actually makes too much sense. Homelander was apparently test-tubed from Soldier Boy’s sperm, meaning that — you guessed it — we’ve got a figurative Darth Vader/Luke Skywalker realization (from The Empire Strikes Back, obv) in the making. Of course, there’s also plenty of other, quieter revelations (including Black Noir’s past), but yes, there’s every reason to believe that Homelander’s pitch-black soul will finally crack in half when he gets a load of this.

And let’s just say that viewers were stunned, too. What does this say about Butcher’s plan regarding Soldier Boy being the only one who can defeat Homelander?

The hashtag makes so much sense now #TheBoysStrikeBack pic.twitter.com/Q0F88LAior — Nick Pascarello (@NicholasPascar5) July 1, 2022

#TheBoys spoilers

.

.

.

.

homelander and soldier boy are father & son they're so screwed omg

pic.twitter.com/gBf2fygV8B — chris 🧩 ST4 SPOILERS (@chrisdadeviant) July 1, 2022

#TheBoysStrikeBack #SPOILER

–

–

THIS EP WAS INSANE kimiko is getting her powers back

v24 is killing butcher and hughie

starlight’s got homelander in 4k

black noir wanted to be a movie star??

soldier boy is homelanders father🤨🤨 my brain cannot process this information pic.twitter.com/JlezvkoZr3 — maz (@mazonpan) July 1, 2022

#TheBoys 3×07 SPOILER:

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

I FUCKING KNEW IT!!! They went full Darth Vader, if you know what i mean 😏😂 — Valeria|| 🔬🧬👩🏼‍🔬|| (@Valeria_DB96) July 1, 2022

❗THE BOYS S3 E7 SPOILERS❗

Bruh Soldier Boy really pulled a Darth Vader on Homelander 😭#TheBoys #Herogasm — Ryhz (@Ryhz02) July 1, 2022

Black Noir and MM deserve their revenge against Soldier Boy. Butcher is basically committing suicide with Hughie. Did Kimiko just family-zoned Frenchie?. And well, Soldier Boy being a "good father" to Homelander was fucking scary. No one would be able to stop them. #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/yU7SrYCwDP — Johnny Santana (@fookweds) July 1, 2022

#TheBoys Now that we all know Soldier boy is Homelander's father, does that mean deals off? pic.twitter.com/o2fC4I4swi — Barry(Mr.Robot) (@Barry41544081) July 1, 2022

Could Homelander and Soldier Boy actually team up, and can anyone survive the resulting mess?

The Boys‘ is currently streaming on Amazon, and next week’s the Season 3 finale.