(Spoilers for Season 3 of The Boys will be found below.)

The Boys continues to ratchet up its outrageous antics, many of which culminated in last week’s “Herogasm” that’s being called the best episode of the show. The episode was so filled with bodily fluids that the production actually ran out of a key fluid, and now, showrunner Eric Kripke is revisiting how that episode came together in the writer’s room.

To refresh, though, it’s worth noting that Amazon (according to Kripke) only had a problem with one scene that had been planned for Season 1. That scene was retooled and ended up surfacing in the Season 2 finale (those moments where Homelander pleasured himself atop a skyscraper), so of course one wonders whether Amazon felt a little apprehensive about any of the “Herogasm” scenes.

Well, they apparently didn’t have a problem with the scene where Mother’s Milk ends up walking into a fountain of… Father’s Milk.

So which scene (out of many lurid ones that also passed) did give Amazon pause? The one where The Deep got randy with not a fellow Supe but with an octopus:

what the fuck starlight annie january the deep erin moriarty chace crawford herogasm the boys reaction video pic.twitter.com/xBimHznCv4 — reaction the boys (@reactstheboys) June 24, 2022

As Kripke told TV Line, this promoted “a lot of discussion” for the following reasons (and obviously, that octopus was a CGI creature):