The big story about Season 2 of The Boys has been fan anger about, well, there not being enough of the show to go around. So perhaps news that another show in the superhero-infested universe that it occupies will be enough to sate the masses. Reports on Thursday indicated that Amazon is already working on a college-themed spinoff to series, adding to an ever-growing Vought Industries-run universe where Season 3 of The Boys is already on the way.

According to Variety (and confirmed in a press release), Amazon has “fast-tracked” a spinoff of The Boys that will have a much younger superhero cast with all the raunch and brutality of the original:

The spinoff is set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (or “supes”) that is run by Vought International. It is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of “The Boys.”

According to the Amazon press release, The Boys‘ second season scored the most-watched global launch of any Amazon Original series, and Season 2 has doubled the global audience of Season 1 within two weeks. In a few more weeks, the season finale will air, with production on Season 3 to come.

Many behind the scenes of The Boys will usher the spinoff into existence. Craig Rosenberg, a writer and executive producer on the original, will write the pilot and serve as showrunner. He will also executive produce along with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, who perhaps was hinting at this news when he posted a cryptic video of Homelander getting mad at all the bad ratings fans frustrated with the weekly episode release cycle have left. Maybe having a lot more The Boys to go along will be enough to turn fan opinion around, as Amazon clearly seems excited about the show and wants to give everyone involved what they want: more.

(Via Variety)