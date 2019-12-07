‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Has Gotten A Release Date For Part 3

Starting last year, Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been terrifying both young viewers and those old enough to remember the considerably less intense Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, the ’90s staple with Melissa Joan Hart. The revival hasn’t acted like a typical show, its tale broken into “parts” rather than seasons, with its first 10 episodes bowing last October, followed by a Christmas special, then another nine in April. And now, as per Deadline, we know when the third part will hit the streamer: January 24.

The news was dropped at the Argentina Comic-Con, complete with a synopsis of what to expect.

“Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…”

This latest Sabrina, starring Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka, is the newest iteration of a character created by Archie Comics back in 1962. Speaking of which, that makes Chilling Adventures a close cousin to Riverdale, which also darkens and deepens another character classically treated as corn and camp.

