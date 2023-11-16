Netflix’s move toward releasing half seasons at a time is a wise call, as The Crown‘s newest season helps prove. Granted, weekly releases would work even better for a lot of shows, and both Amazon and Apple TV+ have recently handled them well. Netflix, however, realizes that its viewers still favor bingewatching, but with some of the more anticipated shows, they’re at least busting them up a bit. That allows for more back-and-forth discussion by viewers, and dang it, that’s part of the joy of watching TV.

The Crown now delivers Season 6, Part 1 — four episodes that almost exclusively revolve around the final days of Princess Diana. The most painful subject is not glossed over or shied away from by zooming through at warp speed. Instead, we get to really spend some time feeling out the timeline of Di’s post-royal circumstances, in which she was far less protected by the palace and essentially thrown to the wolves. That refers to the paparazzi, yes, but there are other forces at work against Diana.

She does become, tragically, a commodity. Speaking of which, this scene is not how it appears in this image at face value, but it is a telling moment.

Even as someone who is not-a-royal watcher, other than The Crown — and I suspect that outlook is similar to a great chunk of this show’s audience — I’ve largely enjoyed the soap-opera-like take on the Windsors. And as morbid as this sounds, the 24/7 Diana approach delivers what I’ve ultimately been waiting for in this show and more. Granted, there are scenes that are quite stressful to watch, but overall, the show strikes the appropriate tone. Likewise, the “ghost Diana” scenes, which could have gone wrong in so many ways, were delivered as tastefully (and not gratuitously) as possible.

What transpires is obviously sad at times, but the delivery is stunning. Diana’s strength shines through while The Crown shows how she coped with the ridiculous circumstances of her life after the palace. It’s also, as weird as this sounds, nice to spend some (virtual) time with a member of royalty who was — to be blunt — not a self-involved a-hole. After all, there’s a reason why she was called “The People’s Princess.” Like many of you, I also recall where I was when news coverage of that deadly accident in a Parisian tunnel hit. This was one of those history-altering moments, like how you’ll always remember what you were doing when the 9/11 attacks began or when MAGAs started scaling the sides of the Capitol steps.

For sure, Diana’s death knocked the breath out of the Western world to an extent. And even though this half-season largely focuses on Diana’s death, this show also allows her to live. She never really got a chance to do so in her previous stages of life, until that final year.

Of course, Diana’s dramatized arrival a few years ago is when this show really began to turn a critical eye towards the Windsors. Yes, Season 4 sh*t on the fairy tale, and Season 5 tore into Charles for how he hated the public adoration that Diana received and also (allegedly) couldn’t stand waiting in line to be king. Yet in Season 6, the gloves fully come off against the grossly negligent reckless behavior that caused Diana’s demise. There were so many parties involved, and this show calls them all out.