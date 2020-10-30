Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) thinks of himself as one of President Trump’s closest political allies. He said so earlier this week at a rally in Greenville, South Carolina, telling a crowd, “We got off to a rocky start. He beat me pretty badly,” but now, “we’ve got something in common: I like him and he likes me.” That’s debatable, as Trump is notorious for holding grudges and Graham said some damning things about him in 2016.

“Are you a citizen?”

“Am I a citizen? No, I’m not. I’m not, why?”

“Do you have a green card?”

“I do not.”

“If I were you, I’d be in a hurry. If Trump wins, your days are numbered, pal. Young black liberal guy from Africa is not going to work with him.”

That’s an exchange between Graham and host Trevor Noah on The Daily Show in the months before Trump was elected president. The senator also compared Trump to “being shot in the head” and called the Republican party “completely screwed up.” Four years later, he’s spinelessly begging for money on Fox News, while his Democrat opponent Jaime Harrison is breaking fundraising records, and sucking up to Trump. What happened? That’s what The Daily Show wants to know — on Thursday, the show’s Twitter account tweeted, “@LindseyGrahamSC is this one of the tapes we were supposed to play back for you?” It also re-uploaded the 2016 interview, as seen above.

“Use my words against me,” Graham once said. “OK” — Trevor Noah.