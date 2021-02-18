Millions of Texans remain trapped in freezing cold homes without power after a historic winter storm blanketed the region with snow and ice. But just because it was a once-in-a-generation event doesn’t mean that officials shouldn’t have been prepared.

“The main reason Texas has plunged into darkness is that its natural gas industry has been crippled by this storm. And that might, might have been preventable, except that Texas deregulated its power supply in the ’90s, which was clearly not the smartest decision,” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah said during Wednesday’s episode. It has very little to do with frozen wind turbines, no matter what Governor Greg Abbott said (he has since walked back those comments) and Fox News continues to say. It also has nothing to do with the Green New Deal and (sigh) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“This is fucking insane,” Noah said after a montage of Fox News clips. “These guys are so desperate to just let fossil fuels off the hook that they are blaming AOC and the Green New Deal ― which by the way hasn’t even happened yet ― for something that is happening in Texas right now. But this just goes to show you no matter what happens, no matter how far removed she is from the problem, conservatives can and will always find a way to blame the bogeyman, AOC.” On a positive note, The Daily Show came up with an idea that “might just solve Texas’ energy problems forever.” Hint: it draws power from the country’s most renewable resource, conservatives hating AOC.