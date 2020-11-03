For the past couple of weeks, The Daily Show has been counting down President Donald Trump’s 100 most tremendous scandals. Narrowing the list down to only 100 scandals must have been difficult, because as correspondent and segment host Roy Wood Jr. put it, “Scandals. Every president’s had one. But while most presidents are only known for one big scandal, Donald Trump has truly changed the game.” The list began with Trump trying to buy Greenland, and we’re off with “remember that” moments! Other highlights from four years of the Trump administration: picking a fight with teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Melania’s war on Christmas, breaking clearance protocols for his daughter and son-in-law, encouraging police brutality (only #57!), calling U.S. soldiers who died in combat “losers” and “suckers,” and tweeting all the goddamn time.

On Monday, the night before Election Day, The Daily Show finally got to the top 25. “These are the big ones. These are the scandals that are going to cement Donald Trump’s place in history books,” Wood, Jr. said. “Assuming history books are still allowed after November.” These are Donald Trump’s 10 most tremendous scandals.

10. Skipping intel briefs.

9. Attacking mail-in voting.

8. Encouraging Russian meddling.

7. Obstruction of justice.

6. Protecting Khashoggi’s killers.

5. Sexual assault.

4. Separating families at the border.

3. Ukraine quid pro quo.

2. Coronavirus response.

1. HE’S SOMEHOW STILL PRESIDENT.

Happy Election Day, everyone! You can watch 1-25 above, and the other 75 below.