Westerns appear to be all the rage these days, given the success of Yellowstone and its various spinoffs and offshoots from creator Taylor Sheridan. None of those shows, however, has Emily Blunt, who brings a special brand of whoopass to her multitude of projects. In The English, Blunt picks up a shotgun again (as she did in the A Quiet Place franchise), and this time, she’s out for vengeance.

Blunt portrays a mother (Lady Cornelia Locke) who’s seeking to punish those who she believes are responsible for the death of her child. She picks up (in the 1890s) with Chaske Spencer’s Pawnee Nation scout (Eli Whipp), and together, they tear across the sweepingly American landscape while chasing destiny and remaining completely unaware that they have much in common including an element of their mutual past. According to Amazon, the story is “a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love,” and here’s more from the series synopsis:

They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination — the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.

Look for the cast to include Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds. Also expect Blunt to stay whip smart (as she tends to do) underneath all of those aristocratic dresses and hats.

The English debuts on November 11.