When The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ later this month, it promises to bring back the brutal close quarter combat, political intrigue, and all-around badass-ness that started in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. As part of the series’ commitment to capturing the feel of the fan-favorite film, MMA fighter turned actor Georges St-Pierre has returned as Marvel villain Batroc the Leaper, who will no doubt give Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier one heck of a fight. The character famously went toe-to-toe with Chris Evans’ Captain America in The Winter Soldier film, and Batroc is presumably itching for a rematch with whoever’s wielding the shield when the show kicks off.

To promote his upcoming role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, St-Pierre sat down with Complex’s Load Management podcast where he shared his belief that the new series could easily rival WandaVision when it comes to sparking fan theories.

Via Complex:

“It could be even bigger,” said about the online sleuthing that might occur once the show debuts “It’s huge. They put so much budget into this thing it’s incredible.”

Considering WandaVision continues to be an absolute juggernaut at producing fan theories, even after the series has ended, that’s a pretty tall order. However, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to be the first MCU show to premiere on Disney+, so who knows what surprises Marvel has packed inside of it.

You can watch St-Pierre share his excitement for returning to the MCU below:

Marvel’s #FalconAndWinterSoldier arrives in 10 days. 📺🗓@GeorgesStPierre says the fan theories “could be even bigger” than they were for #WandaVision. 👀 Catch the full @ComplexSports podcast EP: https://t.co/BXjZVDXKtb pic.twitter.com/8VDQ1sxnFv — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 9, 2021

(Via Complex)