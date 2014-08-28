The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast Took The Ice Bucket Challenge And No One Died (Yet)

Season five of Game of Thrones began filming this month, but the cast is still spread out all over the world — some are sadly eating ice cream, others are getting their driver’s license (and are now on their way to Braavos). When everyone returns to set, though, and has to read their What I Did During My Summer Vacation essay to Mr. Martin, many will have a shared experience: taking the Ice Bucket Challenge.
Below, you can see cast members past and present, including Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Pedro Pascal, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Natalie Dormer, and Lena Headey, get wet for you, with one major exception: Alfie Allen. He took his many years ago, before it was cool.
Emilia Clarke
Joe Dempsie
Lena Headey, Kit Harington, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Maisie Williams
Natalie Dormer (and Katie McGrath)
Pedro Pascal
Peter Dinklage
Sophie Turner
is Katie McGrath on game of thrones now?
Hell yeah to Dinklage calling out Charles Dance. Also, epic goatee he's got going.
