The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast Took The Ice Bucket Challenge And No One Died (Yet)

Season five of Game of Thrones began filming this month, but the cast is still spread out all over the world — some are sadly eating ice cream, others are getting their driver’s license (and are now on their way to Braavos). When everyone returns to set, though, and has to read their What I Did During My Summer Vacation essay to Mr. Martin, many will have a shared experience: taking the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Below, you can see cast members past and present, including Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Pedro Pascal, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Natalie Dormer, and Lena Headey, get wet for you, with one major exception: Alfie Allen. He took his many years ago, before it was cool.

Emilia Clarke

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Joe Dempsie

Lena Headey, Kit Harington, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Maisie Williams

Natalie Dormer (and Katie McGrath)

Pedro Pascal

Peter Dinklage

Sophie Turner