The Good Place featured one of the best fight scenes in half-hour comedy history last week. During the fight, Janet, played by D’Arcy Carden, took on a room full of demons with a little bit of help from her human friends. The battle was as unexpected as it was awesome and it gave Carden a rare opportunity to work with some very high-level stunt people. Like, Jason Bourne, John Wick, superhero movie-level stunt people. Via TVLine:

“It’s such a funny bit: Not only is she the smartest being in the universe, she kicks ass,” D’Arcy Carden, who plays Janet on the NBC comedy, tells TVLine. “She’s Jason Bourne plus a machine robot.” Speaking of Mr. Bourne, Carden actually trained with veteran stunt coordinator Jeff Imada, who worked on the Bourne films, to perfect Janet’s fighting skills. “We worked for many days, many hours,” she recalls. “Anytime I wrapped my scenes, they’d go, ‘Now go to stunt practice.’”

First off, not a robot. Second off, Carden’s stunt double for the scene was Caitlin Dechelle, who coincidentally, was the stunt double for Wonder Woman. Carden shared some behind the scenes footage from the training and filming on Twitter over the weekend.

oOooOo behind the scenes vids of the bar fight from last weeks ep of @nbcthegoodplace you say? Can not thank the legendary stunt coordinator, #JeffImada, and his incredible, selfless, heroic stunt team enough 🙌 pic.twitter.com/awaOcQJ5fP — D'Arcy Carden (@DarcyCarden) November 17, 2018

Efka Kvaraciejus does one of your favorite stunts from #JohnWick (and a MILLION other movies) #EfkaKvaraciejus pic.twitter.com/C9lF3PF0Mw — D'Arcy Carden (@DarcyCarden) November 17, 2018

And I also had the PLEASURE of working with @caitlindechelle – my stunt woman…and…also…WONDER WOMAN’S…stunt…woman 😵😵😵 pic.twitter.com/tlP3OBe2GL — D'Arcy Carden (@DarcyCarden) November 17, 2018

If NBC just aired The Good Place once a week, it would still be an incredible show. But stuff like this and what fans can learn through The Good Place Podcast make this show seem even more special.