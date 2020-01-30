In the penultimate episode of The Good Place, Chidi learns that most of his heroes didn’t make it.

No human had reached The Good Place for centuries, but even the very pillars of philosophical thought that he based his life on failed to stay on a moral path. Supporting slavery took down Aristotle and Plato. Socrates was “very annoying” and a “very loud chewer.” Hypatia of Alexandria, however, made the cut, and Chidi is eager to ask her important questions about the universe such as “why?” and “how?” Instead, she delivered bad news to Chidi that takes much of the penultimate episode of the show to solve. But by now the main characters of the show are very good at managing the problems of, well, all mankind.

The Good Place is a remarkably optimistic show airing in an exceedingly bleak time, and it almost certainly will end on Thursday night without ever truly answering those lofty questions Chidi ponders. It’s a show that has limits, both in the writers’ willingness to tackle life’s great mysteries and the very clear guidelines it establishes for what’s “good” and “bad.” Janet made it clear in an early episode that Christopher Columbus, for example, is in the Bad Place “because of all the raping, slave trade, and genocide.” There are some things people can do to make them impossible to salvage, the show makes clear, but for the rest of us there’s a lot of wiggle room to improve and get things right.

The Good Place is a unique comedy in a lot of ways, and one of the biggest of those is that it knew when to end. Watching as its chapters unfolded you were never quite sure where it was going, whether you’d see high-test philosophy explained by its characters or what bits and pieces of the show would evolve and grow. Some plot points were discarded as time went on, such as basically everyone falling in love with everyone else in Season One. But one moment from the final episode of that first season has remained throughout.

“You saw us all on Earth: a selfish ass, an idiot DJ, a tortured academic, a hot rich fraud with legs for days,” Eleanor said to Michael during the big reveal that The Gang was actually in The Bad Place. “You thought we would torture each other. And we did, for a little. But we also took care of each other. We improved each other. And the four of us became a team. So the only thing you succeeded in doing is bringing us all together.”

After his infamous laugh, Michael’s solution is to make the next neighborhood a “slow burn” by keeping the team apart, but it never truly works. In the show’s big heel turn, where our perception of The Good Place is turned on its head, we’re also presented with the show’s major thesis: despite everything, people try their best to be good. The page of a book that Eleanor left herself inside Janet’s mouth was from ‘What We Owe Each Other,” the implication being that we owe everyone kindness. But The Good Place offers us more than that: it’s not goodness that we owe others, it’s our basic instinct when you take all the other circumstances of life away.

In the seasons that follow, we learn why no one in modern times can make it to the Good Place. Things are just too complicated, making living a modern existence a net negative according to the old established system. That phone you carry in your pocket came to be at too great a human cost to be offset by simple acts of kindness. Even the produce you buy at your local grocery store is putting you in the hole.

It’s an elegant critique of a reality filled with social media and a rampant news cycle that often highlights the very worst things about living, and oftentimes gives anyone who spends time thinking about it too much information to process. But as the show continued, the nihilistic feeling we get from that over-saturation gave way to something different. In season 4, with The Gang conducting their own neighborhood experiment on certifiably bad people picked by demons, we discover that the improvement was replicable over time. There was no real magic between a selfish ass, an idiot DJ, a tortured academic, and a hot rich fraud. Their proximity and philosophy helped make them better, but it was human nature and experience that brought them to act better over time. With no knowledge of reward, the basic gravity of human existence brought them together despite the obstacles.