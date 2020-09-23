Netflix is almost ready to unfurl the next chapter of their word-of-mouth, theory-spawning The Haunting anthology series following the first chapter, The Haunting Of Hill House. Creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy are swinging back with a taste of Henry James’ The Turn Of The Screw in the upcoming The Haunting Of Bly Manor, which includes familiar faces from the first round, who are (of course) all in fresh roles.

The trailer brings all the spooks and suspense that one would expect, along with an instrumental cover of Mötley Crüe’s “Home Sweet Home” — because you know what viewers need on on top of ghosts? visions of Tommy Lee upside down in his drum kit — to remind viewers that they’re in a familiar universe, even if the series is now terrorizing a new family. Set in 1980s England, this season promises more chilling gothic romance at a home where the dead aren’t necessarily gone, given that the home hides centuries worth of love and loss. Here are some set-up and casting details from Netflix:

After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller).

The Haunting Of Bly Manor streams on October 9.