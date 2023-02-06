After stalling the apocalyptic action for a brilliant breakaway episode of television, The Last of Us returns this week to remind us that, even when the world ends — or maybe especially so — it’s people who are the real plague.

Episode four’s “Please Hold My Hand” doesn’t feel as exciting or impressive as its predecessor. Instead, it’s the morning after hangover, the serotonin-sapped come-down that’s happy enough to plod the plot along and let us all recover from the dizzying emotional heights of watching Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett build a happily-ever-after with strawberry fields and barbed wire and Linda Ronstadt in episode three’s “Long Long Time.” That’s not to say nothing happens or that this show’s entertainment value has somehow dropped off in between installments. More so that we’ve returned from an idyllic vacation in fungus-free suburbia and now we’re back to the grind of survival.

RV There Yet?

Few things grate the psyche more than a long and meandering road trip but add in a lack of working gas stations and a teenage passenger with a book of terrible puns and the idea of a cross-country trek by truck seems almost as hellish as fungi invading your synapses. Joel is exhaust-ed (fine, we’ll stop) with trying to explain the mechanics of gas siphoning while Ellie cracks lame jokes and wanders aimlessly like they’re not stuck in an American diaspora where the most unassuming shroom or toadstool could kill you. They’ve got a day and some change before they get to Wyoming, where Joel hopes his brother Tommy is still camped, and the drive drags more backstory about their post-outbreak selves from the stoic loner.

Unlike Joel whose worldview seems drenched in cynicism at the moment, Tommy has always been, as he puts it, a “joiner.” An idealist at best, a wannabe hero at worst, that need to make a difference pushed him to first join the Army, then a group of scavengers once the world went to hell, and now, the Fireflies, who he believes are trying to put it back together again. While Joel wants to outrun any sense of purpose, Tommy barrels headfirst toward anything that even remotely resembles it. It’s a noble quality, but an irritatingly naive one to hold onto post-apocalypse.

Joel and Ellie don’t share that same drive though they do bond on their way to finding someone who does — over Hank Williams songs set to the backdrop of sprawling plains dotted with roaming buffalo and decaying war tanks. They bond too over how good 20-year-old Chef Boyardee tastes and Joel’s secondhand embarrassment when Ellie finds a glossy artifact of Bill’s — a sticky bit of gay erotica that should please easter egg-hunting gamers.

Mostly though they bond over the monotony of apocalyptic life and the paradox of wanting to find others and not knowing if others will be what kills you in the end.

Deadly Detours

We’ve watched enough of these shows to know it’s people — the uninfected, unbitten kind — that pose the biggest threat once the trappings of society are shed like dead skin and the ugly moral void of humanity peeks through. And we’ve seen this part of the story enough to recognize when an actual roadblock — this time in the form of an overturned Sarah Lee bread truck barring Ellie and Joel’s path around Kansas City — represents a metaphorical detour that’s about to throw everything into complete chaos. Joel should know better than to venture into any major city, so we can only assume the hours spent listening to Ellie recite puns from that cursed pamphlet have finally addled his brain. Whatever the reason, the shortcut proves dumb and dangerous. The city’s QZ has been demolished and raiders are left roaming the street. The pair try to avoid one of their traps — one Joel recognizes instantly because he’s pulled the same scam before — but that only ends in busted tires and a pitstop into a street front boutique.