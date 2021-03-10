After helping Disney+ rocket to success as its flagship title, The Mandalorian has pulled off yet another impressive feat by scoring three nominations for the 2021 American Society of Cinematographers Awards. Despite being a Star Wars series about a helmeted bounty hunter and his adorable puppet child, the show has joined the esteemed ranks of films like Mank, Nomadland, News of the World, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

With its groundbreaking StageCraft technology that allowed filmmakers to change locations on the fly, The Mandalorian has been a technological feat that’s also proven to be a godsend for productions like Thor: Love and Thunder, which were looking for solutions to filming under new COVID restrictions. The show’s tech was clearly impressive enough for the ACS, which nominated three episodes of The Mandalorian: Chapter 1, the series premiere; Chapter 13, the introduction of Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano; and Chapter 15, which featured a fan-favorite performance from Bill Burr as a morally conflicted ex-stormtrooper.

You can see the full list of 2021 nominees below via the American Society of Cinematographers:

Feature Film

Erik Messerschmidt, ASC for Mank

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for The Trial of the Chicago 7

Joshua James Richards for Nomadland

Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC for Cherry

Dariusz Wolski, ASC for News of the World

Spotlight

Katelin Arizmendi for Swallow

Aurélien Marra for Two of Us

Andrey Naydenov for Dear Comrades!

Documentary

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for The Truffle Hunters

Victor Kossakovsky and Egil Håskjold Larsen for Gunda

Gianfranco Rosi for Notturno

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Martin Ahlgren, ASC for The Plot Against America, “Part 6”

Anette Haellmigk for The Great, “The Great”

Pete Konczal for Fargo, “The Birthplace of Civilization”

Steven Meizler for The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC for Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Marshall Adams, ASC for Better Call Saul, “Bagman”

Carlos Catalán for Killing Eve, “Meetings Have Biscuits”

François Dagenais, CSC for Project Blue Book, “Area 51”

Jon Joffin, ASC for Motherland: Fort Salem, “Up is Down”

Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC for Project Blue Book, “Operation Mainbrace”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

David Franco for Perry Mason, “Chapter 2”

Ken Glassing for Lucifer, “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken”

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, BSC for The Crown, “Fairytale”

David Greene, ASC, CSC for Impulse, “The Moroi”

David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

Fabian Wagner, ASC, BSC for The Crown, “Imbroglio”

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Ava Berkofsky for Insecure, “Lowkey Lost”

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

Baz Idoine for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Matthew Jensen, ASC for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 15: The Believer”

Jas Shelton for Homecoming, “Giant”

(Via American Society of Cinematographers)