The Mandalorian has earned rave reviews from Star Wars fans through its first few episodes on Disney+ for a variety of reasons. Baby Yoda is one of them, and rightfully so. But another is that the Jon Favreau-created show is one of the few TV productions based on a big screen property that looks and feels like movie quality. This successful expansion of the Star Wars universe triggers questions about what will happen to the characters introduced on the show. According to Favreau, it’s a “matter of time” before they meet up with those from the current trilogy of films.

Favreau was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter about all things Mandalorian and, of course, Baby Yoda. While he waxed nostalgic about the connection people have had with the character and Disney’s successful decision to hold off on baby merchandise for the sake of secrecy, he also dropped an important note about the potential for crossovers between his show and the movie franchise.

“There’s definitely the opportunity to explore these characters beyond what we’ve presented on the show. There’s a very fluid line between what’s in the movie theaters and what’s on the screen at home,” he told THR. “It’s very exciting for me because I get to tell stories over the course of several hours and not just within the footprint of one theatergoing experience. I think it’s only a matter of time before we cross paths the other way.”

Given the timing of The Rise of Skywalker‘s upcoming theatrical release and the last episode of The Mandalorian, there’s considerable speculation about this very possibility, but it’s baseless until it actually happens. The important thing here is that, according to Favreau, it’s extremely likely that it will. And if it does, perhaps the first crossover event will be on the basketball court. At least, that’s Laura Dern’s prediction.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)