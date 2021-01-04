Sorry, Game of Thrones, but there’s one dubious championship you no longer rule. When its run ended, so did its long reign as the most pirated show on television. According to Torrentfreak (as caught by Entertainment Weekly), that honor now goes to The Mandalorian, Disney+’s first Star Wars show and so far the crown jewel in its streaming empire.

But people weren’t only about illegally obtaining the adventures of Pedro Pascal’s good-ish bounty hunter and his adorable Baby Yoda (er, Grogu). Silver goes to The Boys, Amazon’s renegade superhero show, while bronze goes to Westworld, HBO’s increasingly convoluted take on Michael Crichton’s 1973 movie, which got it all done in one hit and a less successful sequel, both featuring Yul Brynner. Rounding out the top were Amazon’s Vikings, CBS’ Star Trek: Picard, Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, AMC’s The Walking Dead, HBO’s The Outsider, CW’s Arrow, and CW’s The Flash.

There are a couple interesting takeaways here. One is that all of the top three shows only featured eight episodes this season, and the others didn’t have much more. Also worth noting is the plethora of different streamers, with only HBO, Amazon, and CW claiming more than one show in the top ten. That suggests some Streaming Wars exhaustion, as though a number of people aren’t even attempting to collecting them all. And there’s still more streamers en route. In the meantime, congrats?

(Via TorrentFreak and EW)